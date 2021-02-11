Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.20

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 52059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC)

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

