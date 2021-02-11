Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Issues Earnings Results

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $91.01 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,152.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 521,074 shares of company stock worth $49,529,320. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

