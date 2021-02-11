Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,074 shares of company stock worth $49,529,320 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.