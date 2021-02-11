Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $75.90. 3,166,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

