Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,552. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $141,898,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,854,000 after acquiring an additional 534,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

