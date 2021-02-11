CGI (GIB.A) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CGI (TSE: GIB.A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$106.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – CGI was given a new C$106.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$91.50 to C$105.50.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$100.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$101.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.22. The company has a market cap of C$25.52 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. CGI Inc has a one year low of C$67.23 and a one year high of C$104.37.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.