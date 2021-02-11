Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:CGH opened at GBX 27.10 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.76. The company has a market cap of £146.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

About Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

