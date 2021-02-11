Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) Shares Gap Up to $26.70

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $28.40. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 21,275 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £146.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) Company Profile (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.