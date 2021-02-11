Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $110.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Chegg stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 228.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after buying an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 88.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after buying an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 70.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

