Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $124.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHGG. Raymond James raised their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $111.95. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 228.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Chegg by 88.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chegg by 70.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.