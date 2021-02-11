Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) dropped 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 1,747,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,108,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

