Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Shares Down 7%

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) was down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 1,725,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,494,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $252.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

In related news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chiasma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chiasma by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chiasma by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 624,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chiasma by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

