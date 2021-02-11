Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

NYSE CIM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 17,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

