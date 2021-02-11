China Industrial Waste Management (OTCMKTS:CIWT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.20. China Industrial Waste Management shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

China Industrial Waste Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIWT)

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc provides environmental services and solutions in northeastern China. The company collects, stores, treats, disposes, and recycles industrial solid waste through incineration and/or landfill, physical and/or chemical treatment, material processing, packaging, analysis, and storage.

