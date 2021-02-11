China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of China New Borun Co. (OTCMKTS:BORNY) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

China New Borun Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BORNY)

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with soluble high-protein feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil.

