China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.92

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $17.80. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 28,323 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $710.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,501,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.