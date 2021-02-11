Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 1,706 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90.

NOW stock opened at $589.36 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

