Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

