CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS opened at $276.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.14 and its 200 day moving average is $228.91. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

