CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 31,520 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,520 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.38% of Canada Goose worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 961,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $24,229,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canada Goose by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,628,000 after purchasing an additional 580,711 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of GOOS opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $45.71.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

