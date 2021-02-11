CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 98,046 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,046 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

