CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.27 Million Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,123 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Yamana Gold worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

AUY opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUY shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

