CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,573 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after buying an additional 86,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $212.53 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.