CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,241 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,122,000 after buying an additional 183,130 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cerner by 5.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,734,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after buying an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,127,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,552. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Argus upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.06.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

