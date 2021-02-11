CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

