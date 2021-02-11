CIBC Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$11.25

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.86.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) stock opened at C$9.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.9111633 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$463,084.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

