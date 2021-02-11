CIBC Trims Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Target Price to $230.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $251.50 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.15.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $124.41 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

