Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $115.53.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.