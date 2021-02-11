Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $46.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.48.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,077,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,453,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

