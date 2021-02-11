Citigroup Lowers CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $207.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

CME stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.47. The company had a trading volume of 51,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CME Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

