City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN) Shares Gap Up to $77.00

City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.00, but opened at $80.00. City of London Group plc (CIN.L) shares last traded at $76.76, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £61.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.97.

City of London Group plc (CIN.L) Company Profile (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Group plc (CIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Group plc (CIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.