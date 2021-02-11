CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $225,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $189.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $344.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

