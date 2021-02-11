Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 404,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.57. 148,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013,550. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

