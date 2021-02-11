Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,092,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 344,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,837,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

