Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $16,845,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook stock opened at $273.00 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.96 and its 200 day moving average is $268.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,556,207 shares of company stock worth $422,395,601. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.