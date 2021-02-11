Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $128,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

