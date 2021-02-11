Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 486.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $117.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,387. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

