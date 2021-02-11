Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

