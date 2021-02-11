Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,871 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 57.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $361,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

