Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 24.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 193,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 38.2% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

