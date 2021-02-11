Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,145,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,515,000 after purchasing an additional 754,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.66.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

