Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 20,757 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for approximately 2.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,217,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after buying an additional 67,549 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $289,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $110,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,530 shares of company stock worth $2,012,143 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

