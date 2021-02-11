Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) (LON:CLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.44

Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) (LON:CLP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02), with a volume of 228972406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.

Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) Company Profile (LON:CLP)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.