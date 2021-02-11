Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) Trading Up 42.9%

Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) was up 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 914,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 204,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.22 million during the quarter.

Clearford Water Systems Inc, a water management company, provides unified water infrastructure solutions in Canada, the United States, India, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Waterworks, Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Delivery, and UV disinfection. The company offers Clearford One, a wastewater solution for the collection, conveyance and treatment of sewag; ClearDigest, an underground tanks that receive raw sewage from each connected source; ClearConvey, a network of small bore sewer pipes that carries liquids without any infiltration to an optimized facility for final treatment; and ClearRecover, a treatment facility.

