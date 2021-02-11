Clearwater Paper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,685 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,767% compared to the typical volume of 251 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $729.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.