Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.03–0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.09–0.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,674,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,010. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.05 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $5,492,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock worth $86,462,715 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

