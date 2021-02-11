CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 243.4% in January

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 243.4% from the January 14th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLPS opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

