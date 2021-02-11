CM Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) Stock Price Up 9.6%

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)’s stock price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 410,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 236,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About CM Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

