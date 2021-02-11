CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Clare Salmon Sells 12,227 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

LON CMCX opened at GBX 412 ($5.38) on Thursday. CMC Markets plc has a 12 month low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 444 ($5.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 411.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 358.63.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 319.20 ($4.17).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

