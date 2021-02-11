CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.56.

Shares of CCMP opened at $166.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $174.99. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

